Devils deal Kraken 4-2 loss ahead of Seattle's home opener

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tu... New Jersey Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier protects the net during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) drives past Seattle Kraken's Alex Wennberg (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, ... New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) drives past Seattle Kraken's Alex Wennberg (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New Jersey Devils' Damon Severson (28) shoots the puck past Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game ... New Jersey Devils' Damon Severson (28) shoots the puck past Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Dawson Mercer and Damon Severson scored first-period goals and Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Devils won their second straight to start the season. Seattle slipped to 1-3-1 on its five-game road trip ahead of its much-anticipated home opener against Vancouver on Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey added a goal and Pavel Zacha scored into an empty net with 20 second left to seal the win.

Riley Sheahan and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which slipped to 1-3-1. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Host Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Kraken: Host Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in their home opener and the first game of a four-game homestand.

