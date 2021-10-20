Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer

MONTREAL (AP) — Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he's been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause. During this break I’ll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven’t said my last word,” Bossy wrote in French.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83.

He was named the league's top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league's MVP in 1982.

Bossy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

