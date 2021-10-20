Alexa
Five Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Incident marks fourth consecutive day Chinese aircraft have entered zone

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 10:39
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Oct. 19) during the day, marking the 10th intrusion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan sent aircraft in response, in addition to issuing radio warnings and deploying missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

Between Oct. 1–4, Beijing sent 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone. The last six intrusions (Oct. 5, 10, 16, 17, 18, and 19) into the zone have witnessed a noticeable reduction in the number of aircraft.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Five Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)
Five Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese planes on Oct. 19. (MND photo)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

