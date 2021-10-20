Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s KMT speeds up preparation for US office

New party chairman Eric Chu keen to reinstate office and court Washington

  205
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 10:28
KMT headquarters.

KMT headquarters. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An international relations expert has been tasked with overseeing the re-establishment of a representative office for the opposition party of Kuomintang (KMT) in the U.S.

The main opposition party in Taiwan announced Tuesday (Oct. 19) that Eric Huang (黃裕鈞), adjunct instructor at Tamkang University’s Department of Diplomacy and International Relations, will assume the role as the deputy director of the party’s Overseas Department. He will play a key role in the preparatory work for the set-up of the office.

Huang had served as a spokesperson for KMT and accompanied Eric Chu (朱立倫), the party’s chairman sworn in earlier this month, in previous visits to the U.S. Reinstating the unit was part of Chu’s platform when he campaigned for the leadership.

The office will be staffed with permanent personnel and headed by “heavyweight” envoys in a bid to better engage with Washington, KMT told CNA.

KMT had run an office in the U.S., which ceased operations in 2009 after former chairman Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) won the presidential election in 2008. The international arm has not been reinstated since the KMT lost power to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 2016, when Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) won a landslide victory.

Chu’s ambition to court Washington while cozying up with Beijing may be a waste of effort, according to DPP Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲). “You can’t have the cake and eat it too,” said Lin, adding KMT must establish boundaries with China if it wishes to get closer to the U.S.
KMT
U.S.
Eric Chu
Taiwan
Beijing
Washington
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
2021/10/19 17:48
German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan
German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan
2021/10/19 17:43
Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development
Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development
2021/10/19 16:43
UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology
UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology
2021/10/19 16:37
Taiwan emphasizes diversity at Frankfurt Book Fair
Taiwan emphasizes diversity at Frankfurt Book Fair
2021/10/19 16:35

Updated : 2021-10-20 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan