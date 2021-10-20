Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 08:35
St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against ...

St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against ...

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended two games for headbutting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.

Buchnevich was thrown out Monday night late in the first period for the headbutt. He’ll miss the Blues’ upcoming games at Vegas on Wednesday and home against Los Angeles on Saturday.

The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers.

This is the 26-year-old Russian’s first season with St. Louis after being traded there from New York in July. Buchnevich has a goal and an assist in two games so far this season, and he even scored against the Coyotes before being ejected. The Blues won Monday 7-4.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-20 10:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan