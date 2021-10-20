Blues' Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting

St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against ... St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended two games for headbutting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.

Buchnevich was thrown out Monday night late in the first period for the headbutt. He’ll miss the Blues’ upcoming games at Vegas on Wednesday and home against Los Angeles on Saturday.

The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers.

This is the 26-year-old Russian’s first season with St. Louis after being traded there from New York in July. Buchnevich has a goal and an assist in two games so far this season, and he even scored against the Coyotes before being ejected. The Blues won Monday 7-4.

