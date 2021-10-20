Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fox News' Cavuto tests positive for COVID-19, urges vaccines

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 08:00
FILE - Anchor Neil Cavuto is photographed during his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Thursday, March 9, 20...

FILE - Anchor Neil Cavuto is photographed during his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York, Thursday, March 9, 20...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated.

Cavuto, who learned of the test results after Monday's episode of “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” wasn't on the air Tuesday.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a statement released by Fox News.

“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you,” the journalist said.

Cavuto, who had open-heart surgery in 2016 and was treated for cancer in the 1980s, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.

Also Tuesday, CNN's John King revealed on his “Inside Politics” show that he has multiple sclerosis, which makes him immunocompromised. “So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated,” he said during a panel discussion. CNN mandates that all of its employees who work in an office or in the field with other people be vaccinated.

Fox News employees are required to let the company know their vaccination status and, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Cavuto also anchors Fox News Channel's “Cavuto Live” on Saturdays and Fox Business Network's weekday show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Updated : 2021-10-20 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan