Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

US defense chief says Russia is an 'obstacle to peace'

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/19 22:39
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Black Sea countries to strengthen alliances in a bid to counter Russian influence in the area

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Black Sea countries to strengthen alliances in a bid to counter Russian influence in the area

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has come out strongly against Russia during a whistle-stop visit of countries in the Black Sea region. Austin said that Moscow was in no position to veto Ukraine's wish of joining NATO.

The US defense secretary also said that Moscow was an obstacle to peace in the region.

"Let's be clear, that Russia started this war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution," Austin said during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Taran.

"So we again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea, to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders," Austin said.

US looking to strengthen alliances

Austin has traveled to Ukraine for the second time in less than 2 months, for talks on how to develop defense cooperation in the region.

The US wants to strengthen relations with Black Sea countries, including Romania and Georgia, in a bid to counter Russian influence in the area.

Moscow, however, has claimed that it is Kyiv that stands in the way of progress and denies having troops in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014, after the Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia.

A military standoff this year saw Russia mobilizing troops and other military assets to the border near Ukraine. This prompted Kyiv to urge NATO members to speed up its entry into the bloc.

While Kyiv has hopes of joining the alliance, it is not yet eligible for membership, due to not having met certain criteria.

Austin will head to Romania on Wednesday, having already visited Georgia on Monday.

kb/sri (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-10-20 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan