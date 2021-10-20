Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 06:13
Pats promote Bryant to active roster, place Winovich on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots promoted defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and placed linebacker Chase Winovich on injured reserve.

Winovich left in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, getting seven tackles.

Bryant makes his third trip to the active roster of the season and adds depth to the secondary after the defense gave up a season-high 445 passing yards to Dallas.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-20 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day