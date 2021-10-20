Messi, Salah score 2 each in Champions League goal rush

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, center left, is congratulated by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, second right, after scoring his sides third goal dur... Manchester City's Kyle Walker, center left, is congratulated by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, second right, after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manchester City at the Jan Breydel stadium in Bruges, Belgium, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax a... Ajax's Sebastien Haller celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madr... Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty shot during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpo... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a penalty shot during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PSG's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match bet... PSG's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammate Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's third goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PSG's Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty to score his side's third goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Paris Saint Germ... PSG's Lionel Messi prepares to take a penalty to score his side's third goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Lionel Messi and record-breaker Mohamed Salah converted coolly taken penalties to seal 3-2 wins for Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool amid a goal rush on a wild night in the Champions League.

Thirty-five goals were scored across eight group games on Tuesday — at an average of nearly 4.4 per match — as Real Madrid and Manchester City grabbed five each. There was also another goal for the competition’s surprise top scorer, Sebastien Haller, in a big win for Ajax.

Messi is saving his goals for the Champions League in his first season at PSG. The Argentina star rescued the French club in its 3-2 win over Leipzig, equalizing in the 67th and then producing a cheeky “Panenka” penalty down the middle to complete PSG’s comeback.

Messi, whose only other goal for PSG came in a Champions League win over Man City last month, even passed up the opportunity for a hat trick when PSG was awarded another penalty in stoppage time. Kylian Mbappe took it instead — and smashed it over the crossbar.

Salah became the first player in Liverpool’s 129-year history to score in nine straight games, netting an early deflected goal and then stroking in a 78th-minute penalty to clinch a 3-2 victory at Atletico Madrid.

There was more late penalty drama in that game, too, with Atletico — down to 10 men following the red card to Antoine Griezmann after his two goals — seeing a spot kick awarded and then overturned after a referee check on the pitchside monitor.

Liverpool is one of two teams on a maximum nine points from three games and already on the verge of advancing. The other is Ajax, which overwhelmed Borussia Dortmund in a 4-0 win in Amsterdam with Haller heading in the fourth goal for his sixth of the competition.

Vinicius Junior, a 21-year-old Brazilian, inspired Madrid's 5-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk with two goals — one coming from a wonderful, slaloming solo run — and an assist. Another of the world’s brightest young talents, Phil Foden, was behind City’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge.

There was mixed fortunes for the Milan clubs, with Inter beating Moldovan upstart Sheriff 3-1 for a first win of the group stage and AC Milan losing 1-0 at Porto to stay winless.

