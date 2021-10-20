Alexa
Vinícius double leads Real Madrid to 5-0 rout at Shakhtar

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 05:25
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice, including a wondrous solo goal, to lead Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk and put its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday.

This was Carlo Ancelotti's team at its potent best after an embarrassing defeat in the previous European match by newcomer Sheriff between a draw and loss in the Spanish league.

Madrid's lead was bolstered in the 37th minute when Shakhtar captain Sergiy Kryvtsov turned a cross by Lucas Vazquez into his own net.

Vinícius lit up the start of the second half by clipping the ball over goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 51st after Luka Modric slipped a pass through having been teed up by Karim Benzema.

Vinícius was on target again five minutes later, cutting past Dodô and then Kryvtsov in the penalty area before striking into the net.

Vinícius then set up fellow Brazilian Rodrygo to strike into the net in the 64th. Benzema completed the rout in stoppage time after getting on the end of Marco Asensio’s cross.

Madrid, the 13-time European champion, moved up to second place in Group D on six points. Sheriff remains in the lead, based on the head-to-head with Madrid, despite losing 3-1 at Inter Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-20 07:06 GMT+08:00

