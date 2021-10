Salah scores twice as Liverpool beats 10-man Atlético Madrid

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, scores a penalty during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metr... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, scores a penalty during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid an... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madr... Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Mad... Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco during the Champions League Group B soccer match ... Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann controls the ball during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda ... Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann controls the ball during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League Group B soccer match betwe... Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left, duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League Group B soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool took advantage of Antoine Griezmann's red card to beat Atlético Madrid 3-2 in a Champions League thriller on Tuesday.

Griezmann had already scored twice to help Atlético recover from a poor start, but then he was sent off with a straight red card early in the second half for hitting Roberto Firmino’s head with his foot while trying to reach for the ball.

Liverpool capitalized on the advantage with Salah scoring the winner from a penalty kick in the 78th minute. The Egypt forward has scored in nine straight games for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming the first player to do that in the club's 129-year history.

Atlético had a penalty a few minutes after Liverpool's third goal but it was reversed after video review.

Naby Keita also scored for Liverpool in the first half as Liverpool took a 2-0 lead as early as the 13th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The result left Liverpool at the top of Group B with nine points from three matches, five points more than Atlético. Porto, which beat AC Milan 1-0 at home in the other group match, was level with the Spanish champions. Milan stayed on zero points.

Atlético next visits Liverpool, while Milan hosts Porto.

It was the first meeting between Atlético and Liverpool since the Spanish side eliminated then defending European champion Liverpool in the round of 16 of the 2019-20 season. Liverpool had been winless against Atlético in four Champions League matches.

The English club was in control early and quickly built its lead at the Metropolitano.

Salah opened the scoring in the eighth minute after picking up a ball on the right flank and maneuvering past three Atlético defenders before sending a low shot into the corner. The goal was initially awarded to James Milner who slightly redirected the ball.

Keita added to the lead five minutes later with a neat volley that curled in by the post. Atlético defender Felipe mis-hit his clearing shot and the ball went straight to Keita for his one-timer from just outside the area.

Atlético had never conceded in the first 15 minutes of a match since coach Diego Simeone took over in late 2011, and never in its Champions League history, according to Stats Perform.

Griezmann pulled the hosts closer with a redirection from close range in the 20th after Koke Resurrección sent a low shot across the area, then equalized after a good run by João Félix for his sixth double with Atlético in the Champions League, the most by any player for the club.

Griezmann’s performance was marred by his red card in the 52nd as he went for a high ball but hit the side of Firmino’s head instead. Before leaving, Griezmann apologized to Firmino, who was making his 300th appearance with Liverpool.

Salah scored the winner from the penalty spot after Atlético defender Mario Hermoso shoved Diogo Jota following a long ball sent into the area.

Atlético loudly complained of the reversed penalty call after José María Giménez went down inside the area following an encounter with Jota in a similar play that led to Liverpool’s penalty.

“You could tell that the referee wasn’t sure, but the other way it was all very fast (to call the penalty for Liverpool),” said Felipe, who felt a yellow card should have been shown for Griezmann instead of the red. “It was a completely different match while Griezmann was still playing. We had to run at 110% after he was sent off.”

Simeone started with Griezmann and Félix up front, leaving Luis Suárez on the bench as he returned from his duty with Uruguay’s national team nursing a knock. The striker had never played against his former club since joining Atlético from Barcelona last season.

