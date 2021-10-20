Alexa
Mercury fined $10K for violating WNBA's media access rules

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 04:30
Phoenix Mercury's Sklar Diggins-Smith, left, Brittney Griner, center, and Bria Hartley right, react on the bench during the final seconds of the secon...

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury were fined $10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league's rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury's players — including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — didn't do interviews after Chicago's series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.

Updated : 2021-10-20 07:03 GMT+08:00

