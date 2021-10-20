Alexa
Manpower, EverQuote fall; Johnson & Johnson, Travelers rise

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 04:18
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

EverQuote Inc., down $2.33 to $15.01.

The online insurance marketplace gave investors a disappointing third-quarter financial update.

Zix Corp., up 42 cents to $8.08.

The e-mail encryption company is reportedly considering a sale.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.75 to $163.87.

The health care company raised its profit forecast after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

Mueller Industries Inc., up $2.32 to $45.85.

The maker of copper tubing reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

ManpowerGroup Inc.. down $7.16 to $105.97.

The staffing company's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., down $1.68 to $140.66.

The maker of Tide detergent and other consumer goods will raise prices as it faces higher commodity and freight costs.

Dover Corp., up $1.12 to $167.91.

The maker of Heil garbage truck bodies raised its profit forecast for the year.

Travelers Cos.. up $2.51 to $155.39.

The insurer's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-10-20 06:08 GMT+08:00

