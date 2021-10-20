Alexa
Watson, Cowan-Dickie to miss England's autumn rugby tests

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 04:15
LONDON (AP) — England rugby players Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson were ruled out of the team's November tests on Tuesday.

Cowan-Dickie, the first-choice hooker, has an ankle problem sustained while playing Exeter last weekend and has been replaced in Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad by Jamie George, the 59-cap veteran who was contentiously left out of the original squad.

Watson, the versatile back, has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on club duty with Bath and will also miss the matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa. He could also miss the Six Nations next year.

The only positive on an otherwise bleak day of injury updates for Jones was that lock Maro Itoje’s shoulder injury is not serious and he should be available to face Tonga at Twickenham on Nov. 6.

Updated : 2021-10-20 06:07 GMT+08:00

