Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

California police investigate after officer punches suspect

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 04:14
California police investigate after officer punches suspect

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police department is investigating an altercation recorded on video in which an officer punched a trespassing suspect during an arrest.

The video showed the Hemet city police officer face-to-face with the man, who told the officer he would take off a backpack he was wearing, KABC-TV reported. The officer punched him and took him to the ground.

In a press release issued to the station, the Hemet department said it launched an investigation of Monday afternoon's confrontation.

“We are reviewing the incident to include the social media posts and the Officer’s body worn camera video,” it said. “This incident, like any use of force incident involving a Hemet Police Officer is taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Police said officers first approached Edmund Franklin, 19, around 3:30 p.m. after employees of a business asked him to leave because they said he was being too aggressive.

Police were called back 40 minutes later and were told the man had returned and was refusing to leave.

Franklin was arrested for investigation of trespassing, resisting an officer and attempting to disarm an officer, police said. It was not immediately known if Franklin had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Updated : 2021-10-20 06:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day