Maryland's Jeshaun Jones out for the season with leg injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 04:11
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury, coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

It's another blow to the Terrapins' offense, which already lost receiver Dontay Demus to a season-ending injury. Locksley said Jones' injury from an Oct. 9 loss to Ohio State will require surgery.

Locksley also said linebacker Durell Nchami had season-ending upper-body surgery.

The Terrapins are coming off their open date. They play at Minnesota on Saturday.

Jones had 18 catches for 224 yards this season.

