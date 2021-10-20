Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Manchester City routs Club Brugge 5-1 in Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 03:56
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, sends the ball past Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, right, to score the opening goal of the match during the...
Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, is congratulated by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, center, after scoring his sides third goal during the Champ...
Teammates celebrate after Manchester City's Joao Cancelo scored the opening goal of the match during the Champions League Group A soccer match between...
Brugge's Kamal Sowah, left, chases down Manchester City's Joao Cancelo during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manche...
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, is challenged by Brugge's Eder Balanta during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge ...
Brugge's Eder Balanta, right, challenges Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Ma...
Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere, right, goes down after being challenged by Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the Champions League Group A soccer matc...
Fans of Club Brugge wave scarves prior to the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manchester City at the Jan Breydel stadium...
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, right, challenges Brugge's Clinton Mata during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manch...

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, sends the ball past Brugge's goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, right, to score the opening goal of the match during the...

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, is congratulated by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, center, after scoring his sides third goal during the Champ...

Teammates celebrate after Manchester City's Joao Cancelo scored the opening goal of the match during the Champions League Group A soccer match between...

Brugge's Kamal Sowah, left, chases down Manchester City's Joao Cancelo during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manche...

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, is challenged by Brugge's Eder Balanta during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge ...

Brugge's Eder Balanta, right, challenges Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Ma...

Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere, right, goes down after being challenged by Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the Champions League Group A soccer matc...

Fans of Club Brugge wave scarves prior to the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manchester City at the Jan Breydel stadium...

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, right, challenges Brugge's Clinton Mata during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Manch...

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Manchester City put on a dominant display of slick passing and movement to rout Club Brugge 5-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Following its loss to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Pep Guardiola's team recovered in style, making things look easy against opponents who were overwhelmed from the start and were forced to defend throughout the match.

City has six points from three games, two more than Brugge, which slumped to its first Group A defeat. PSG was playing last-place Leipzig in the group's other match Tuesday.

Led by an excellent Phil Foden in a false No. 9 role, City pressed hard up the pitch at Jan Breydel stadium and was rewarded with first-half goals from Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez. Kyle Walker, substitute Cole Palmer — on his tournament debut — and Mahrez with his second of the night completed the scoring after the interval.

“They have so much quality. They scored five goals but could have added more," Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said. “It was the first time in years that we played such a talented team in the Champions League. They make you pay for every little mistake."

Under huge pressure from Jack Grealish down the left flank and pegged back in their own half, the Belgian hosts were forced to focus on the defensive work as City went close to taking the lead twice in the opening 15 minutes.

City found the net in the 13th but Rodri's goal from close range was canceled for an offside position and Foden dragged his shot wide into the side-netting in the next minute.

The visitors relentlessly built attacks and broke the deadlock near the half-hour mark after Foden found Cancelo with a chipped pass over Brugge's defense. Cancelo chested down the ball and beat Mignolet with a subtle poke between the keeper's legs.

City doubled its lead in the 43rd minute after Stanley Nsoki fouled Mahrez with a clumsy tackle inside the box. The Algeria international converted from the spot into the bottom left corner, sending Mignolet the wrong way.

City continued its high pressing game after the interval, finding space at ease down the flanks. Walker made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute from Kevin De Bruyne's clever pass between two defenders.

Guardiola's coaching paid off in the 67th minute as substitutes Raheem Sterling and Palmer combined well to create City's fourth goal. Sterling set up the 19-year-old on the edge of the box and Palmer finished off the move with a brilliant curled kick into the net.

Hans Vanaken scored a consolation goal to salvage pride for the hosts in the 82nd minute and Mahrez capped City's win from close range.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-20 05:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day