Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ice-T remembers path not taken in memoir 'Split Decision'

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 01:02
This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Split Decisions: Life Stories" by Ice-T & Spike and Douglas Century, releasing July 19, 2022. (Galle...

This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Split Decisions: Life Stories" by Ice-T & Spike and Douglas Century, releasing July 19, 2022. (Galle...

NEW YORK (AP) — Ice-T has never forgotten the path his life might have taken.

The rapper and actor has a deal with Gallery Books for the memoir “Split Decision,” in which Ice-T and his longtime friend, identified only as Spike, look back on their time as partners in jewelry heists in Los Angeles and elsewhere. Spike ended up in prison while Ice-T went on to fame as a musician and for his roles in “New Jack City” and the TV series “Law & Order: SVU" among others. Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster, will publish the book July 19, 2022.

“I grew up in a very bad set of circumstances and my trajectory was that of a dangerous career criminal, not a famous actor and musician," Ice-T said in a statement Tuesday. "It was one split decision that put me on a positive path that changed my life forever.”

Spike, who spent more than 20 years in prison before his release in 2016, said in a statement that the book was a story “of change, redemption and solidarity.”

“I hope we will inspire readers — especially at-risk youth — about the ripple effects of all our choices,” he said.

Updated : 2021-10-20 02:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day
Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day