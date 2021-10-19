Pulisic yet to resume Chelsea training after injury setback

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic has yet to resume training with Chelsea following another injury setback, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the English Premier League.

The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.

“He was already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback and a little reaction, some pain but nothing serious, and from there we go on,” Tuchel said. “He is very impatient of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting, and every time we meet him here at the training ground he’s really suffering.

“He wants to be on the pitch and help us and everybody is doing their very best. But unfortunately the injury takes its time.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports