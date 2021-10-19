All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Springfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Providence
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|WB/Scranton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Bridgeport
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Laval
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Belleville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Ontario
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Stockton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Abbotsford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|11
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.