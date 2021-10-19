All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5 Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5 Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8 Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8 Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7 Ontario 2 1 0 0 1 3 7 5 Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.