NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 13 6 4 43 33 17
Reign FC 12 8 3 39 34 24
Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26
Chicago 10 8 5 35 27 28
Gotham FC 8 5 8 32 26 18
Houston 9 9 5 32 31 30
North Carolina 9 9 5 32 28 23
Orlando 7 9 7 28 27 31
Louisville 5 12 5 20 19 38
Kansas City 3 13 6 15 14 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 13

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, October 16

Louisville 3, Orlando 1

Chicago 2, Kansas City 1

Washington 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC 3, North Carolina 0

Portland 1, Houston 0

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-19 23:57 GMT+08:00

