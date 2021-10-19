Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98
New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121
Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131
Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111
Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150
Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144
Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110
Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146
Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152
Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121
Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124
Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137
Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109
L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119
Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK

Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6

Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11

Green Bay 24, Chicago 14

Indianapolis 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 31, Washington 13

L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT

Arizona 37, Cleveland 14

Dallas 35, New England 29, OT

Las Vegas 34, Denver 24

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday's Games

Tennessee 34, Buffalo 31

Thursday, Oct. 21

Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 25

New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-19 23:56 GMT+08:00

