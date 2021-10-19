Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 22:01
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 7 2-0-1 0-1-0 2-1-0
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 1-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 8 10 0-0-1 2-1-0 0-1-0
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 2 1 0 1 3 10 6 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 12 7 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 0-0-0 0-2-1 0-1-0
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 7 17 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-0
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Anaheim 3 2 1 0 4 8 5 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 0-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-1
Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 9 15 0-0-0 1-2-1 0-1-0
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Calgary 2 0 1 1 1 4 8 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

Anaheim 3, Calgary 2, OT

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-19 23:54 GMT+08:00

