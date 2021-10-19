Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NEC Nijmegen's stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 21:45
NEC Nijmegen's stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club NEC Nijmegen's stadium will remain closed until further notice following the collapse of a small section of a stand as visiting Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated a 1-0 victory.

The club said the stadium's owner, Nijmegen municipality, and a local construction authority agreed Tuesday that the Goffert Stadium must remain closed while the cause of the collapse is investigated.

Nobody was injured Sunday when a section holding about 35 people buckled as they jumped up and down in front of Arnhem players celebrating the victory in the local derby.

NEC spokesman Nick van der Cammen said the club understood the decision.

“The most important thing for us is that a thorough investigation takes place whereby everybody's safety in the stadium can be guaranteed in the future," he said.

NEC is in talks with the Dutch soccer federation and other clubs to find other venues for its home matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-19 23:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world