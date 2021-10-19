Alexa
Three charged with murder of Alabama teen playing in bedroom

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 20:56
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police have charged a third person with capital murder in the killing of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a bullet that entered his bedroom as he played on an iPad.

Jaden Zaire Jenkins, 19, was arrested Monday in the death of Kei'lan Allen. Tuscaloosa police said. Julian Lamont Gordon, 21, and James Deanthony Reed, 18, were charged previously.

Court records weren't available Tuesday to show whether any of the three had attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Allen was in his bedroom playing on an iPad when gunfire erupted outside on Friday, police said. At least one bullet entered the residence and struck the child, killing him. Multiple shell casings were found outside the house.

Investigators believe shooters who drove by the home intended to target an older member of Allen's family but shot the boy instead, said Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

