Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;SW;19;84%;65%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;N;11;54%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Sunshine and nice;26;12;WNW;9;40%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;22;13;Sunny and nice;26;17;S;9;40%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;19;15;Heavy thunderstorms;18;10;SSW;34;88%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;5;2;Rain and drizzle;6;2;S;10;84%;80%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;NW;8;42%;76%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with hazy sun;15;-3;Clouds and sun, mild;15;5;SSW;16;59%;25%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;Sunshine and nice;30;18;SE;11;57%;3%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;21;12;Sunshine and nice;21;11;NNE;11;67%;3%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;12;Some brightening;20;15;ENE;12;62%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Nice with sunshine;31;16;NW;13;37%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A passing shower;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;S;7;75%;80%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Thunderstorms;28;20;ESE;7;72%;87%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;30;26;A morning shower;32;26;S;8;70%;60%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Breezy;22;15;SW;25;71%;15%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;13;1;Sunny, but cool;14;3;NW;9;57%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;16;6;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;SE;10;67%;2%;3

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;16;13;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;14;SW;20;71%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;ESE;10;69%;70%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SW;12;79%;65%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;14;9;Periods of sun;19;10;SE;17;66%;9%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;19;15;Showers/thunderstorm;17;9;SW;22;83%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;17;4;Mostly sunny;17;5;WSW;9;76%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun;17;6;Partly sunny;18;13;S;10;71%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Lots of sun, nice;24;14;NE;14;64%;5%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;20;NE;10;60%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;19;10;N;7;50%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Clouds and sun;28;19;N;14;40%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Mostly cloudy;25;15;NNW;18;66%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;SE;6;66%;68%;10

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;36;27;Afternoon showers;34;26;W;8;76%;100%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;An afternoon shower;21;14;SSW;15;58%;80%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Morning showers;29;25;SSW;9;82%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;12;11;Rain at times;15;10;SW;23;85%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;32;27;Plenty of sunshine;32;27;NW;16;69%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;29;18;S;13;64%;18%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;31;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;SE;21;62%;29%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;21;Sunny and delightful;32;19;W;9;64%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;16;1;Mostly sunny;17;3;SW;8;38%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;25;S;10;84%;84%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;38;24;Partly sunny;33;24;S;9;59%;29%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;19;8;Partly sunny, cooler;12;6;W;13;78%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun;24;11;Becoming cloudy;25;14;N;7;15%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;22;19;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;NNW;17;77%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning showers;26;23;Partly sunny, warmer;32;23;SSE;10;75%;72%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;21;12;A shower in places;23;12;NE;14;56%;52%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;17;54%;52%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;5;2;Periods of rain;11;9;SW;31;93%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;W;5;83%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;14;69%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;14;48%;7%;7

Hyderabad, India;Episodes of sunshine;31;20;Becoming cloudy;32;20;N;10;46%;15%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;13;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;17;11;Partly sunny;18;9;ENE;15;68%;25%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;10;71%;71%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Sunny;33;28;N;14;58%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;20;10;Sunny and nice;23;13;NNW;12;41%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;29;8;Sunny and very warm;28;8;NE;9;11%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;W;16;50%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;23;19;Humid with a t-storm;24;18;NW;8;83%;63%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;N;17;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;10;-1;Warmer;17;9;SW;16;69%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;32;26;A shower and t-storm;32;26;N;12;76%;75%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;29;23;Low clouds;30;23;NW;10;67%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A shower and t-storm;28;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;11;81%;68%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SE;6;80%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;17;2;High clouds and warm;19;2;SSW;11;31%;3%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;10;80%;67%;4

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;17;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;14;82%;43%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;NNW;9;76%;5%;4

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;20;16;Thunderstorms;17;8;N;23;83%;90%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;21;10;Clouds and sun, cool;22;11;SE;8;56%;0%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;24;Clearing;27;24;SW;11;69%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warm;25;12;Some sun and warm;25;11;W;7;58%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;28;Partly sunny;31;28;NW;15;64%;42%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WNW;5;77%;84%;10

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;8;60%;69%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A morning shower;18;9;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;10;63%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;N;11;58%;77%;8

Miami, United States;Some sun, pleasant;28;25;Partly sunny;29;26;ENE;18;53%;53%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;8;1;Rain at times;9;8;SW;19;90%;73%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;S;14;67%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NE;13;70%;30%;9

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;12;8;Increasing clouds;16;10;W;2;70%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;5;1;Low clouds;4;1;S;12;67%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;NNE;12;69%;1%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;A stray t-shower;25;15;ENE;19;58%;65%;13

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;19;14;Sunny and warmer;23;14;W;14;51%;6%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;WNW;12;43%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;12;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;3;SSE;11;65%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Partly sunny;18;11;NNW;20;43%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow;4;3;Cloudy and warmer;11;5;SSW;10;94%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy and warmer;16;8;Becoming cloudy;18;8;NNW;13;78%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;30;25;Showery;29;25;SE;28;77%;91%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;5;86%;78%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;23;Showers around;32;24;ENE;9;79%;81%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;23;17;Showers around;21;11;SSW;19;59%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;20;14;A morning shower;18;15;W;27;68%;82%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;6;76%;74%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;E;15;71%;44%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;32;22;A thunderstorm;31;22;ESE;9;65%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;17;10;Periods of sun, warm;21;14;SSW;11;51%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;-2;Sunny, but cool;12;-2;E;8;54%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;10;Afternoon showers;19;12;ENE;13;67%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;26;17;SSW;9;73%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;NE;13;67%;31%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;8;-1;Colder with some sun;1;1;W;17;62%;47%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;9;6;Rain, breezy;15;13;SW;24;90%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;21;17;Morning showers;19;17;NE;12;79%;100%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and hot;39;22;ENE;9;10%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;23;6;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;SE;9;62%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;4;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;5;4;S;15;73%;96%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;14;A couple of showers;18;16;SE;17;66%;90%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;17;A shower and t-storm;26;17;ENE;9;80%;74%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;14;77%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;18;A shower and t-storm;23;18;ESE;7;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;12;Clouds and sun;22;13;NE;14;23%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;22;10;SW;13;55%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;N;13;81%;73%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;28;14;A shower and t-storm;23;14;NNW;7;77%;60%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;16;11;Rain and drizzle;15;10;SSE;12;77%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;15;3;Mostly sunny, cool;14;2;WNW;6;65%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;21;14;Rain and drizzle;15;12;NNW;15;74%;97%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;W;9;73%;60%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;16;4;SSE;8;71%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;17;67%;55%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;8;6;Rain, not as cool;14;8;WSW;14;97%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Afternoon showers;16;12;A couple of showers;20;16;E;18;70%;93%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;W;14;67%;60%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;6;3;Periods of rain;13;9;SW;21;85%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;23;12;Mostly cloudy;23;12;ENE;9;33%;57%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;18;10;Breezy;15;6;NW;27;55%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and delightful;25;13;Sunlit and pleasant;23;12;N;11;25%;5%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NNW;13;52%;30%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny;25;11;ESE;6;55%;6%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;16;12;Warmer;21;12;N;22;52%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy and warmer;19;13;Partly sunny, mild;19;13;WSW;17;73%;72%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;23;18;A shower in the p.m.;24;18;SE;13;66%;60%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;Partly sunny;25;17;SSE;10;67%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;8;-9;Plenty of sunshine;6;-10;NNE;12;53%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some brightening;16;10;Rain and drizzle;14;11;ESE;11;65%;79%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;16;8;Periods of sun, nice;18;8;ESE;12;76%;7%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Clearing and hot;34;23;SW;6;67%;44%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;Rain, breezy;13;11;SW;24;97%;74%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;14;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;12;SW;22;74%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;Rather cloudy;14;9;E;22;64%;12%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;31;24;A shower or two;31;25;WSW;7;76%;67%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;19;6;Sunshine;16;3;NE;4;41%;4%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-19 21:54 GMT+08:00

