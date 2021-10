Polish PM faces EU questions over controversial court ruling

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland wants to remain part of the EU despite its ongoing dispute with Brussels Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Poland wants to remain part of the EU despite its ongoing dispute with Brussels

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appeared at the European Parliament on Tuesday to answer questions over a recent ruling by his country's Constitutional Tribunal on the primacy of EU law.

The top Polish court ruled on October 7 that parts of the EU treaties are "incompatible" with the country's constitution and that the latter takes precedence.

It has been widely criticized by the European Commission and several member states, including France and Germany. Tens of thousands of people rallied across Poland on Sunday after experts said the ruling could be the first step towards Poland leaving the EU.

What did Morawiecki say?

The Polish prime minister defended the stance of Poland's constitutional court over the primacy of Polish law and rejected comments suggesting the country was on a path to a possible "Polexit."

"We should not be spreading further lies about Poland leaving the EU," he said.

But he also accused the EU of "blackmail," saying "it is unacceptable to talk about financial penalties... I will not accept politicians wanting to blackmail and threaten Poland."

Morawiecki went on to criticize the "creeping" expansion of EU powers, pushed by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

What did EU officials say?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers on Monday that she was "deeply concerned" over the developments in Poland.

She also shared her remarks on Twitter. She went on to mention the "Article 7 procedure" as a "powerful tool" to deal with violations from member states. Article 7 allows the EU to remove certain rights of member states, including stripping them of their voting rights.

Von der Leyen told the Parliament: "We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk," and promised to rein Poland in.

What measures can the EU impose against Poland?

Poland has requested €23 billion ($27 billion) in grants and €12 billion in cheap loans from the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund. The Commission has said any money would come with certain conditions, something Morawiecki called "financial blackmail."

Additional financial leverage against Warsaw could come in the form of withheld grants for development and structural projects for the next six years, amounting to around €70 billion.

However, Poland, along with Hungary, has threatened to use its veto power to block key EU legislation on climate change and migration.

While there is no procedure to kick a member state out of the union, the evocation of Article 7 could leave Poland powerless in any negotiations.

Poland goes head-to-head with the EU

Relations between the EU and Poland's ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) reached a new low over the past few weeks.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter that Morawiecki had reached out to European Parliament speaker David Sassoli "to present Poland's position" in the ongoing dispute.

The prime minister has said Poland will remain a loyal member of the union. However, in a letter to EU officials, he warned that the bloc is turning into a centrally-run body without democratic control.

The EU has condemned the ruling with Sassoli at the time saying that the "primacy of EU law must be undisputed" and threatening "consequences."

"We need to talk but I do not see any room for compromises," Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth said about the dispute with Poland before meeting counterparts in Luxembourg.

"At the end of such a dialogue, there must be a clear avowal of what we all have committed to when we joined the European Union. There can be no special deals," he added.

Manfred Weber, German MEP and head of the conservative European People's Party (EPP) bloc in the European Parliament, called on Poland to adhere to the union's rules.

"It cannot be that money is accepted, while the principles behind it, the ideas behind it, our order in the European house, are no longer respected," Weber told German public broadcaster ZDF.

What is the origin of the dispute?

The conflict between Brussels and Warsaw goes back to the EU's condemnation of actions by the Polish government that Brussels deems violate judicial independence.

The same court that ruled in favor of the primacy of Polish law was already considered illegitimate by the EU due to the political influence imposed on it by PiS.

In March, the ECJ said the EU can force member states to disregard certain provisions in national law, including constitutional law.

It added that Poland's recently implemented procedure for appointing members of the top court is a violation of EU law.

The ECJ ruling could allow it to force Poland to repeal parts of the judicial reform. The EU has also been withholding billions of euros in post-pandemic rebuilding funds over concerns that the rule of law is being degraded in Poland.

ab/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)