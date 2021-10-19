Scooter collision knocks deliveryman in front of New Taipei bus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A deliveryman on a scooter was run over by a bus and killed on a New Taipei street on Tuesday morning (Oct. 19) after falling to the ground following a collision with another scooter, CNA reported.

Police handled the aftermath of the accident and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed a female scooter driver on Zhongzheng Road in Yonghe avoiding an unidentified object and colliding with the deliveryman’s vehicle going in the same direction. This caused the man to fall to the ground in front of a bus that had been trailing him, the report said.

The victim, identified as a 41-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), was stuck under the chassis of the bus. Police told media that responding officers hoisted the bus up with a large jack to get Chang out, but he was not responsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police are still investigating the accident.