Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'Being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'

Taiwanese performers comment on Namewee song ‘Fragile’ and Taiwanese celebrities’ China-appeasing self-censorship

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 18:52
Namewee and Kimberley Chen poke fun at how easy it is to offend China in "Fragile." (YouTube, Namewee screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following China’s ban on Taiwan-based Malaysian and Australian singers Namewee (黃明志) and Kimberley Chen (陳芳語), Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支) and singer Chen Chia-hsing (陳嘉行) voiced their support in interviews with CNA.

Chen Chia-hsing praised Namewee for speaking up against China with the song "Fragile," performed by Namewee and Kimberly Chen, as many people simply ignore the hoards of Chinese trolls known as “Little Pinks” (小粉紅) and the “50 Cent Party” (五毛黨) who bully and cause chaos on and offline. “These people forget that the world is getting more civilized and that this type of barbaric behavior will only become more repulsive,” he told CNA.

Chen Chia-hsing also commented on “Chinsulting” (辱華), a term used by the Chinese to refer to any activity that they find insulting to China. Such instances occur so easily and often that outside of China the concept has been instilled with a sense of satire, thus leading to some netizens to coin the term “Chinsult.”

“Chinsulting is addicting,” said Chen Chia-hsing, “Just doing it once makes you realize there’s nothing to fear.” He also said that since being born in Taiwan is a Chinsult in itself, “being alive is a Chinsult too… If you want to be a free person, you will inevitably Chinsult, and as time passes, you get used it, therefore the earlier you Chinsult, the earlier you begin to enjoy the freedom.”

“The freedom of speech Taiwan is really great,” Chen Chia-hsing added. He believes that there will be more songs like “Fragile” in Taiwan or Malaysia, where singers do not need to rely on the Chinese market to make money and may even gain more exposure and popularity by Chinsulting.

Taiwanese rapper Dwagie told CNA that he thinks “Fragile” is not even about being politically sensitive — it merely expresses how the public feels about China.

Regarding Taiwanese celebrities who choose to rely on the Chinese entertainment market and must self-censor in order to appease their audience, Dwagie said it's simply a different path they have taken. However, he believes that some people will only take advantage of appeasement and become even more unbearable, and some things must be said clearly to curb such phenomena, CNA reported.

Namewee and Kimberley Chen’s song “Fragile” pokes fun at China’s “heart of glass,” and while it got both singers’ Weibo (China’s Twitter equivalent) accounts blocked, the song became an instant hit in Chinese-speaking regions outside of China, including in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. As of Tuesday (Oct. 19), four days after its debut, the music video has attracted almost 6 million views on YouTube.

Namewee addressed the ban on his Weibo account on Monday (Oct. 18), writing in a Facebook post, “When I make no mention of you in 100 sentences, yet you think every word and phrase is an insult directed at you, that can only mean either you have a heart made of glass, or I’m really a d*ckhead…”
