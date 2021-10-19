Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan to continue with judicial reform after positive IMD ranking

Taiwan rises to No. 25 for judicial fairness in IMD World Competitiveness Ranking

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 17:20
The Judicial Yuan says it will not grow complacent after Taiwan's positive ranking by IMD. 

The Judicial Yuan says it will not grow complacent after Taiwan's positive ranking by IMD.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Judicial reform remained a priority in Taiwan as the country reached No. 25 for its justice system on the World Competitiveness Ranking of Swiss business school IMD, the Judicial Yuan said Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The position was the highest ranking Taiwan has reached in the past decade on the list of 63 countries, the Liberty Times reported. The fairness of its justice system had never reached higher than No. 31 in the annual review.

Managers at multinational corporations were asked for their views on whether justice was fairly administered in the country they were operating in, with the positive answers allowing Taiwan to leap from No. 38 to No. 25 in just three years, the Judicial Yuan said.

The body emphasized that the positive ranking would not render it complacent and lessen its efforts to continue with judicial reforms, as the protection of people’s rights formed the basis for the country’s competitiveness.

After ranking No. 1 for two consecutive years for its international competitiveness, Singapore tumbled to No. 5, falling behind four European countries, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, respectively.
justice
justice system
fair justice
Judicial Yuan
IMD
IMD world competitiveness rankings

RELATED ARTICLES

Transitional Justice Commission report reveals martial law-era spy network details
Transitional Justice Commission report reveals martial law-era spy network details
2021/10/18 15:28
Taiwan ranked eighth-most digitally competitive country in world by IMD
Taiwan ranked eighth-most digitally competitive country in world by IMD
2021/09/29 18:26
Taiwan mulls removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue from memorial hall
Taiwan mulls removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue from memorial hall
2021/09/08 13:09
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
'Star privilege': Japanese netizens spurn Ayase Haruka's priority hospitalization for COVID-19
2021/09/01 17:57
U.S. dials back probe of Chinese scientists on visa fraud charges
U.S. dials back probe of Chinese scientists on visa fraud charges
2021/07/25 02:00

Updated : 2021-10-19 18:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years