Taiwan to continue with judicial reform after positive IMD ranking

The Judicial Yuan says it will not grow complacent after Taiwan's positive ranking by IMD. The Judicial Yuan says it will not grow complacent after Taiwan's positive ranking by IMD. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Judicial reform remained a priority in Taiwan as the country reached No. 25 for its justice system on the World Competitiveness Ranking of Swiss business school IMD, the Judicial Yuan said Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The position was the highest ranking Taiwan has reached in the past decade on the list of 63 countries, the Liberty Times reported. The fairness of its justice system had never reached higher than No. 31 in the annual review.

Managers at multinational corporations were asked for their views on whether justice was fairly administered in the country they were operating in, with the positive answers allowing Taiwan to leap from No. 38 to No. 25 in just three years, the Judicial Yuan said.

The body emphasized that the positive ranking would not render it complacent and lessen its efforts to continue with judicial reforms, as the protection of people’s rights formed the basis for the country’s competitiveness.

After ranking No. 1 for two consecutive years for its international competitiveness, Singapore tumbled to No. 5, falling behind four European countries, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, respectively.