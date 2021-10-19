Taiwan female mountaineer successfully reaches India's highest peak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese mountaineer Grace Tseng (曾格爾) successfully ascended the summit of Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain, on Saturday (Oct. 16) local time, setting several records, Liberty Times reported.

Tseng, 28, shared her joy of reaching the summit of Kanchenjunga, India’s highest mountain. The peak sits at the border between India and Nepal at an elevation of 8,586 above sea level.

She and her team set out on the arduous trek in October and have become the first group to reach the summit in autumn. Tseng is now also the first Taiwanese to conquer the highest mountain in India.

The Taiwanese mountaineer has successfully climbed four peaks over 8,000 meters in the past six months. A total of five peaks over 8,000 meters under her belt makes her the only woman in Taiwan to have climbed that many peaks at such altitudes, per Liberty Times.

In addition to Kanchenjunga, Tseng has reached the summits of Mount Everest (8,848 meters), Lhotse (8,516 meters), Dhaulagiri (8,167 meters), and Manaslu (8,163 meters), according to Liberty Times.

Her goal is to become the youngest person in the world to ascend the world's 14 peaks that have elevations of more than 8,000 meters, Liberty Times said. Tseng's next plan is to fly to Pakistan in the winter, to climb K2, the second highest peak in the world. It sits at 8,611 meters above sea level.

This will not only be a Taiwanese's first attempt to scale the mountain in the winter but will also be the first time in the world that a woman will do so. The climb is a daunting challenge, as climbers will be exposed to temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius.

K2 is considered the most difficult peak above 8,000 meters to climb, and the number of successful ascents to its summit is much lower than the successful attempts to reach Mount Everest over the years. A Nepalese team made it to the top of K2 in January this year, marking the first time humans ever successfully reached its summit in winter, the report said.





Grace Tseng. (Facebook, 曾格爾 Grace Tseng photos)



(Facebook, 曾格爾 Grace Tseng video)