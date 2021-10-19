Alexa
German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan

German parliamentarian echoes Australian think tank director’s call for international summit on Taiwan’s security

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 17:43
Johannes Vogel. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German scholars and politicians within Germany's future ruling parties have called on the country's new government, when it is formed, to support Taiwan's international participation.

Gudrun Wacker and Alexandra Sakaki said in an op-ed piece in German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel on Oct. 8 that Germany should increase its exchanges with Taiwan.

They said China has been mounting pressure on Taiwan with military maneuvers, cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic sanctions, and Germany should respond, according to a CNA report.

Although not a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, Germany should "foster relations with Taiwan as it is a partner who shares democratic values," said the two think-tankers from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Many Western countries have spoken up for Taiwan amid rising tensions with China, Wacker and Sakaki pointed out, so Germany should follow suit and publicly support Taiwan's participation in international organizations.

Nils Schmid, whose Social Democrats (SPD) won Germany's national election last month, said the status quo of Cross-Strait relations should not be altered unilaterally by Beijing through force. The people of Taiwan should be free to decide their own future, he affirmed.

Germany should support Taiwan's inclusion in the World Health Assembly and keep close bilateral academic, economic, and political relations with Taipei, he said during an online seminar on Oct. 13.

The SPD is holding talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) in the hope of forming a coalition that will lead Germany's next government.

Johannes Vogel, an FDP parliamentarian, said at the seminar that Taiwan affairs will be one of the most difficult issues Germany will have to contend with in the years to come.

He proposed that democratic countries in Europe, North America, and elsewhere establish forums dedicated to preventing a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan. The suggestion echoes a proposal for a G20 meeting on Taiwan’s security put forth on Monday (Oct. 18) by Peter Jennings, head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Updated : 2021-10-19 18:47 GMT+08:00

