Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Tuesday (Oct. 19) that Taiwan is paying close attention to Beijing’s military development and will devise countermeasures to any new Chinese weapon or equipment.

Chiu was at the Legislative Yuan answering questions related to the 2022 national budget on Tuesday, CNA reported.

In response to reports of China revealing its all-new Type 05 amphibious fighting vehicle at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in September, Chiu said that it is the Taiwan Army’s main task to obtain and analyze this type of information.

With regard to the Air Force’s Tienlong exercise, the defense minister said that it is just one of the many drills the military holds every month, every season, every six months, and every year.

The Tienlong exercise, which kicked off Monday, involves highway takeoff and landing drills to verify the Air Force’s combat readiness as well as to simulate a contingency plan following an enemy attack on Pingtung Airport. Through a series of competitions, pilots will also be tested on their air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground attack skills, while ground forces will be evaluated on their combat abilities.

The Type 05 amphibious vehicle is operated by a crew of three and accommodates up to ten fully equipped Marines, according to Army-Technology.