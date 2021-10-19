Alexa
Dining service at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport partially reopens

Eating and drinking now allowed in departure zone

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 14:59
Dining services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport are partially reopening.

Dining services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport are partially reopening. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Struggling dining businesses at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport are eagerly anticipating the return of customers as the country gradually opens up.

Eating and drinking have been banned at the main entry point of Taiwan since June 9, when the country scrambled to contain soaring COVID-19 cases. The rule on consuming food and beverages in the departure zone was lifted on Tuesday (Oct. 19), according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

Liu Yu-sung (劉祐崧), a member of an industry association for businesses at the airport, said the pandemic is taking a toll on the companies as the numbers of arriving and departing passengers combined log just 1,000 daily at the moment, reported CNA.

Around 70% of the dining businesses were forced to cease services when the ban was in place, and the partial scrapping of the restrictions is likely to see the airport’s catering capacity increase to 50%. Liu added that partitioned seating will remain, while promotional offers will kick off in the coming months to solicit customers.

Nevertheless, eating and drinking are still forbidden in the arrival zone, and arrivals are subject to tight movement rules.

