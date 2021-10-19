Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology

UK is Taiwan's third-largest trading partner in Europe, with US$4.7 billion in bilateral trade between January and September

By Chang Ya-chun, REUTERS
2021/10/19 16:37
U.K. Minister of State at the Department for International Trade Penny Mordaunt and Taiwan Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Che...

U.K. Minister of State at the Department for International Trade Penny Mordaunt and Taiwan Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Che...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 24th annual U.K.-Taiwan Trade Talks were held on Monday (Oct. 18) with the aim of further deepening bilateral trade partnerships in fields such as energy, agriculture, financial services, and technology, according to the British Office Taipei.

The virtual conference was co-held by Taiwan Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi (陳正祺) and U.K. Minister of State at the Department for International Trade Penny Mordaunt.

Mordaunt, who took office in September, noted that the two sides had constructive discussions on several issues, including agriculture, offshore wind power, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

She said the U.K. has a strong trade relationship with Taiwan, which is one of the U.K.'s key markets in Asia, and business opportunities continue to grow in the East Asian country.

The British government is pleased to see British companies continue to share their expertise in the offshore wind energy sector to support Taiwan's energy transition, Mordaunt said. She added that the annual Taiwan-U.K. Energy Dialogue this July has also led to collaboration on floating wind turbines for offshore wind power.

Chen said that the U.K. has been an important economic and trade partner for Taiwan in Europe and that the two nations have made significant progress in discussing bilateral cooperation and related issues through trade talks over the years.

The deputy minister emphasized that both countries should seize the opportunity to further enhance their trade relations.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the U.K. is Taiwan's third-largest trading partner in Europe, with trade between the two sides reaching US$4.7 billion (NT$169 billion) from January to September this year. In terms of investment, Taiwanese businesses invested US$3.3 billion in the U.K. through August this year, while British businesses invested US$10.7 billion in Taiwan, ranking second among European countries after the Netherlands.

UK-Taiwan trade talk
UK-Taiwan relations
energy
technology
energy transition
offshore wind power
finance

RELATED ARTICLES

National Taiwan University launches smart hog farming project
National Taiwan University launches smart hog farming project
2021/10/13 19:27
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
Taiwan’s Foxconn unveils electric vehicles
2021/10/12 16:09
China orders Inner Mongolian coal miners to ramp up production
China orders Inner Mongolian coal miners to ramp up production
2021/10/09 10:55
Taiwan sees September exports surge 29% to break monthly record
Taiwan sees September exports surge 29% to break monthly record
2021/10/08 17:20
Rock bottom: China's energy shortage prompts Beijing to release Australian coal trapped in storage
Rock bottom: China's energy shortage prompts Beijing to release Australian coal trapped in storage
2021/10/07 14:44

Updated : 2021-10-19 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years