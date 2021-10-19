Alexa
Taiwan premier hints at pay raise for government employees

Su hopes committee can reach decision by New Year's Day

  130
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 14:24
Soldiers are among those expected to benefit from pay raises for government employees. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the announcement of a hike for the basic minimum wage, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Tuesday (Oct. 19) that teachers, government employees, and military personnel could also look forward to higher salaries in 2022.

A committee decided on Oct. 8 to raise the minimum wage to NT$25,250 (US$904) a month from NT$24,000, with the hourly pay rising to NT$168 from NT$160. Both changes are to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Responding to questions from lawmakers Tuesday, Su said it was clear the government was moving in the direction of a pay raise for the military, teachers, and civil servants, hoping to reach a decision by Jan. 1.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that the authorities still needed to follow proper procedure, with an evaluation committee meeting to discuss the issue and reach a decision at an appropriate time, CNA reported.

Asked whether the increase would amount to 5%, the same rate as the rise for the minimum wage, the premier replied that the government would consider all relevant circumstances, such as the state of its finances and the consumer price index. The government would respect the decision of the wage committee, he added.
