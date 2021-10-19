Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu announces trip to Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Tuesday (Oct. 19) that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is planning a visit to Europe.

Wu has been officially invited to attend a conference held by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Rome later this month, according to a CNA report.

The Ministry did not provide further details, saying Wu’s itinerary is still being arranged.

"The ministry has expressed its appreciation for the invitation but details of the upcoming Europe trip are still being planned," MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

Wu will be among a number of individuals attending the IPAC gathering who are targeted by the Chinese regime, including Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration, former Hong Kong Legislator Nathan Law, and Uyghur artist and activist Rahima Mahmut, per CNA.

The conference is to be held on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to IPAC, the event is meant to serve as a "counter-meeting" ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit. IPAC will demand a tougher stance toward the Chinese government, it said in a press release.

Iain Duncan Smith, British parliamentarian and co-founder of IPAC, said the conference was meant to draw attention to President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP’s "systematic onslaught on democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

"We will be in Rome to remind democratic states of their responsibility to safeguard the international rules-based order — rules that we have helped to shape and are now under threat from Beijing,” he said.

"True leadership means addressing these challenges, not pretending they don't exist. This G20 must be a turning point and China must be at the top of the agenda," he added.

Wu's trip to Europe is expected to include at least one other location other than Rome, which is likely to be the Czech Republic's capital Prague, seeing he has been invited to attend another forum there around the same time, per CNA.