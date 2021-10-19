Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu announces trip to Europe

Minister likely to attend forums in Rome, Prague, though details pending

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/19 14:18
Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

Joseph Wu. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Tuesday (Oct. 19) that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is planning a visit to Europe.

Wu has been officially invited to attend a conference held by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) in Rome later this month, according to a CNA report.

The Ministry did not provide further details, saying Wu’s itinerary is still being arranged.

"The ministry has expressed its appreciation for the invitation but details of the upcoming Europe trip are still being planned," MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

Wu will be among a number of individuals attending the IPAC gathering who are targeted by the Chinese regime, including Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration, former Hong Kong Legislator Nathan Law, and Uyghur artist and activist Rahima Mahmut, per CNA.

The conference is to be held on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to IPAC, the event is meant to serve as a "counter-meeting" ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit. IPAC will demand a tougher stance toward the Chinese government, it said in a press release.

Iain Duncan Smith, British parliamentarian and co-founder of IPAC, said the conference was meant to draw attention to President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the CCP’s "systematic onslaught on democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

"We will be in Rome to remind democratic states of their responsibility to safeguard the international rules-based order — rules that we have helped to shape and are now under threat from Beijing,” he said.

"True leadership means addressing these challenges, not pretending they don't exist. This G20 must be a turning point and China must be at the top of the agenda," he added.

Wu's trip to Europe is expected to include at least one other location other than Rome, which is likely to be the Czech Republic's capital Prague, seeing he has been invited to attend another forum there around the same time, per CNA.
Rome
Joseph Wu
CCP
G20
IPAC
Prague
diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
2021/10/16 09:30
Senate committee invites Taiwan foreign minister to visit Czech Republic
Senate committee invites Taiwan foreign minister to visit Czech Republic
2021/10/14 13:59
Somaliland foreign minister calls Taiwan 'important partner'
Somaliland foreign minister calls Taiwan 'important partner'
2021/10/14 12:22
World Cup Taiwan 2021 to kick off Oct. 23
World Cup Taiwan 2021 to kick off Oct. 23
2021/10/14 10:20
Over three-quarters of Canadians want China’s Huawei kept out of their 5G: Poll
Over three-quarters of Canadians want China’s Huawei kept out of their 5G: Poll
2021/10/13 17:33

Updated : 2021-10-19 17:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years