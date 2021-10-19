Alexa
Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan carted off field with injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 09:51
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off the field strapped to a backboard after taking a hit to his head and neck area Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Lewan was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities, according to the Titans.

Lewan's helmet appeared to come down hard and awkwardly on a Bills defender's body after a running play by the Titans' Derrick Henry with 4:44 left in the second quarter. Lewan laid face down on the field.

A cart came out quickly, and Lewan was placed onto the backboard. He raised his right arm, flashing a thumbs-up and a “hang loose” sign, as the cart left the field. He tore his right ACL about a year ago, ending his 2020 season.

Lewan was replaced by Kendall Lamm.

The Titans already ruled out cornerback Caleb Farley, the No. 22 pick overall, after he hurt his left knee earlier in the first half.

Tennessee came into the game with 16 players on injured reserve.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

