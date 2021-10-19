Alexa
Create impactful presentations using all-new Add-on for Google Slides

By Agencies
2021/10/19 09:36
The all-new Google Slides add-on, SlideKit has launched a repository of presentation templates for different business and professional domains. The add-on is available for free download in the Google Workspace Marketplace.

SlideKit comes at a time when all the meetings and appointments are taken into the digital space, with professionals entirely relying on online presentations to make the cut. With industry-specific slides, relevant infographics and easy text formatting options, SlideKit users can reduce the time spent on making slides.

Once the add-on is integrated with Google Slides, the user will have access to 150+ free templates which they can preview, insert, edit and use, all with a single active tab on their device. Furthermore, the premium membership gives the user access to the entire library of 3500+ templates over 35 niches. There are different monthly and yearly plans with prices starting from 7.99USD per month.

“Gone are the sleepless nights you juggle between tabs and themes to create each template from the scratch only to be sent back with a ton of revisions. Slidekit helps you bypass all that by having fully customizable templates accessible in one place, without having to leave Google Slides”, claims the core team at SlideKit.

Launched for Beta users in April 2021, SlideKit has secured its place with big MNCs like GlaxoSmithKline, PepsiCo, Exec pay, and more. The highly customizable templates in SlideKit allows the user to personalize the theme, color, design, font, alignment, and helps them to find the one that rightly fits their brand voice.
SlideKit

Updated : 2021-10-19 09:41 GMT+08:00

