Scans come back clear on neck of Seattle's Darrell Taylor

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) lays on the ground and is tended after being injured during the second half an NFL football game ag... Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) lays on the ground and is tended after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the... Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor does not have an injury to his neck and may have suffered more of a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

“He got jammed pretty good. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like, but it may be a little bit more in his shoulder even as we figure it out,” Carroll said.

Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. Carroll said Taylor was upset at having to be immobilized and wanted to jump up and walk off the field on his own.

Taylor was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following the injury, but was cleared to fly home with the team after the game.

“Whenever they take a guy off like that the threat is so huge,” Carroll said. “He came out great, so we’ll hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL