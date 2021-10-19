Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military turboprop planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Oct. 18), marking the ninth intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan sent aircraft in response, in addition to broadcasting radio warnings and deploying missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

Between Oct. 1 – 4, Beijing sent a total of 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone. The last five intrusions (Oct. 5, 10, 16, 17, and 18) into the zone have seen a noticeable reduction in the number of aircraft.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Oct. 18. (MND image)