Lakers claim Avery Bradley, who opted out before title win

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 06:17
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley Jr. off waivers on Monday.

Bradley played for the Lakers in 2019-20, but opted out prior to the NBA restart in the bubble in Orlando, Florida, because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not participate in the run to the franchise’s 17th championship.

Bradley, who received a championship ring, averaged 8.6 points and shot 44.4% from 3-point range that season as a useful role player and willing defender alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Bradley is the third contributor from the Lakers’ title team to be brought back this offseason, joining guard Rajon Rondo and center Dwight Howard.

Bradley, 30, spent last season with Miami and Houston, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. He signed with Golden State as a free agent in September after the Rockets declined his $5.9 million team option.

A first-round pick from Texas in 2010, Bradley has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11 NBA seasons.

