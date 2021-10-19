Alexa
Espanyol beats Cádiz 2-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 05:07
MADRID (AP) — Espanyol followed up its shock win against Spanish league leader Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory over Cádiz on Monday.

Raúl de Tomás and Nico Melamed scored in each half to give Espanyol its third win in four matches. It was coming off a 2-1 win over Madrid before the international break.

The home victory moved the Barcelona club to 11th place.

Meanwhile, Cádiz’s winless streak was extended to four matches. It is in 16th place.

De Tomás scored from close range in first-half injury time and Melamed added to the lead in the 65th with a shot that deflected in off a defender.

De Tomás also had a 57th-minute goal disallowed for offside.

BETIS WINS LATE

Borja Iglesias scored in the 89th to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over Aláves for its fourth victory in five matches in all competitions.

The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini next faces Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was the second consecutive loss for Alavés after its shock win against defending champion Atlético Madrid. It stayed in second-to-last-place, one point better than winless Getafe.

Real Sociedad leads the league after nine rounds. Madrid, Atlético, Osasuna and Sevilla are three points behind with a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-19 06:35 GMT+08:00

