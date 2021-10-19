Alexa
Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 04:53
Venezia's Mattia Aramu, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Fiorentina at the Venice Pier Luigi Penzo stadi...

Fiorentina's Riccardo Sottil, right, and Venezia's Tyronne Ebuehi battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Fiorentina a...

Fiorentina's Alvaro Odriozola, left, and Venezia's Ridgeciano Haps battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Fiorentina ...

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Promoted Venezia earned its first Serie A home win in nearly two decades after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Monday.

Mattia Aramu scored into an empty net late in the first half after a perfect set up from Gianluca Busio and Thomas Henry left the goalkeeper out of position.

Fiorentina, which had won three of four away matches, was reduced to 10 men when Riccardo Sottil picked up his second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Former Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero started for Venezia after signing on a free transfer a week ago, marking his first Italian league appearance in seven years.

Romero was tested early on, producing a save on a dangerous shot from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Dušan Vlahović had few chances amid transfer speculation after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso announced the center forward will not renew his contract.

Venezia, which is playing in the top division for the first time since 2002, moved up to 15th, while Fiorentina remained ninth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-19 06:34 GMT+08:00

