Street musician stunned by John Legend as she sings his hit

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 04:31
BOSTON (AP) — A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit “All of Me" in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member — John Legend.

The Grammy Award winning singer was visiting Faneuil Hall with his family before his show Sunday night in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song, The Boston Globe reported.

Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip.

Rao, 22, didn't recognize him at first. He was wearing a mask and she didn't even know he was in town. Then he took it off.

“What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you’re performing, as you’re singing his song? Beyond believable,” she said.

She admitted to being nervous, but finished the song, a regular part of her two-hour set at Faneuil Hall, where she has been performing since August.

“A lot of people tend to ask, ‘Did you play it because he was there?' And the answer is no," Rao said. “I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience."

