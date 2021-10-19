Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/19 04:19
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street wobbled to a mixed finish Monday as the market’s momentum slowed following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains by several big technology companies helped lift the Nasdaq 0.8%. Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed.

More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500 index.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.3%, to 4,486.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61.

The Nasdaq rose 124.47 points, or 0.8%, to 15,021.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.19 points, or 0.1%, to 2,267.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 730.39 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is up 4,652.13 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,133.53 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 292.99 points, or 14.8%.

Updated : 2021-10-19 05:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years