Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

6 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 03:33
6 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six people were shot to death Monday outside a bar in the western Mexico state of Michoacan, and two others were wounded.

The state prosecutors’ office said three men died at the scene in the state capital of Morelia, while three other people died of their wounds at a local hospital. There was no information on the condition of the other wounded.

The attackers escaped, but apparently left behind two vehicles that may have been used in the attack.

Morelia is a colonial city popular among tourists, and had not been subjected to as much drug gang violence as other parts of the state. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is fighting local gangs known as the Viagras or United Cartels for control of the state.

Updated : 2021-10-19 05:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years