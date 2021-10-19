6 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six people were shot to death Monday outside a bar in the western Mexico state of Michoacan, and two others were wounded.

The state prosecutors’ office said three men died at the scene in the state capital of Morelia, while three other people died of their wounds at a local hospital. There was no information on the condition of the other wounded.

The attackers escaped, but apparently left behind two vehicles that may have been used in the attack.

Morelia is a colonial city popular among tourists, and had not been subjected to as much drug gang violence as other parts of the state. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is fighting local gangs known as the Viagras or United Cartels for control of the state.