Arizona QB Cruz out for rest of season with thumb injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 03:30
Arizona QB Cruz out for rest of season with thumb injury

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has lost its second quarterback in two weeks to a season-ending injury.

Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that Gunner Cruz is done for the year after suffering a thumb injury in Saturday's 34-0 loss to Colorado. The sophomore is expected to have surgery and will have about a six-month rehabilitation.

Cruz opened the season as the starter but was replaced by Will Plummer after struggling against San Diego State. Cruz became the starter again when Jordan McCloud suffered knee and ankle injuries against UCLA on. Oct. 9. McCloud had surgery last week.

Cruz tore a ligament in his right thumb when he hit his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. He threw for 536 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in five games this season.

Plummer will again be the starter now for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12) , who have lost a school-record 18 straight games heading into Friday's game against Washington.

