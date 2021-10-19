Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/10/19 03:17
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 204.35 Down 1.90
Dec 201.75 204.85 200.55 201.60 Down 1.80
Jan 204.35 Down 1.90
Mar 204.75 207.65 203.30 204.35 Down 1.90
May 205.90 208.65 204.35 205.35 Down 1.90
Jul 206.30 209.25 204.85 205.90 Down 1.90
Sep 206.45 209.60 205.15 206.20 Down 1.90
Dec 207.90 209.75 205.60 206.30 Down 1.90
Mar 209.00 209.40 205.75 206.45 Down 1.90
May 209.20 209.50 206.65 206.65 Down 1.90
Jul 209.30 209.30 206.75 206.75 Down 1.90
Sep 209.35 209.35 206.80 206.80 Down 2.05
Dec 209.20 209.20 206.60 206.60 Down 2.15
Mar 208.15 208.15 205.70 205.70 Down 2.45
May 207.45 207.45 205.20 205.20 Down 3.30
Jul 207.50 207.50 204.95 204.95 Down 3.80
Sep 208.75 208.75 205.75 205.75 Down 4.20

