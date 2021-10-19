New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|204.35
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|201.75
|204.85
|200.55
|201.60
|Down 1.80
|Jan
|204.35
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|204.75
|207.65
|203.30
|204.35
|Down 1.90
|May
|205.90
|208.65
|204.35
|205.35
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|206.30
|209.25
|204.85
|205.90
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|206.45
|209.60
|205.15
|206.20
|Down 1.90
|Dec
|207.90
|209.75
|205.60
|206.30
|Down 1.90
|Mar
|209.00
|209.40
|205.75
|206.45
|Down 1.90
|May
|209.20
|209.50
|206.65
|206.65
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|209.30
|209.30
|206.75
|206.75
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|209.35
|209.35
|206.80
|206.80
|Down 2.05
|Dec
|209.20
|209.20
|206.60
|206.60
|Down 2.15
|Mar
|208.15
|208.15
|205.70
|205.70
|Down 2.45
|May
|207.45
|207.45
|205.20
|205.20
|Down 3.30
|Jul
|207.50
|207.50
|204.95
|204.95
|Down 3.80
|Sep
|208.75
|208.75
|205.75
|205.75
|Down 4.20