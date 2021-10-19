Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hezbollah leader declares his group has 100,000 fighters

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 02:58
Hezbollah leader declares his group has 100,000 fighters

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah declared for the first time Monday that his powerful militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.

Hassan Nasrallah disclosed the size of the Shiite group’s militant arm in his first speech since seven people were killed in gunbattles on the streets of Beirut on Thursday. The confrontation erupted over a long-running probe into last year’s massive port blast in the city.

In his speech, Nasrallah also accused the head of a right-wing Christian party of seeking to ignite civil war in the small country.

He accused Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces, of “manufacturing” Thursday's clashes in the Tayuneh area and described him as a criminal and a killer.

“The real program for the Lebanese Forces is civil war,” Nasrallah said. “The biggest threat to the social peace in Lebanon is the Lebanese Forces.”

Addressing Geagea, Nasrallah said: “Don’t miscalculate. Be wise and be polite and take a lesson from all your wars and all our wars.”

Updated : 2021-10-19 04:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years